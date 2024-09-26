WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.30

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 6234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $40,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Articles

