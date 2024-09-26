Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $34.23

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.23, but opened at $36.50. Alcoa shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 1,056,310 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

