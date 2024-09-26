Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.68

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 61392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.