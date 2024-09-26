Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $11.51. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,246,130 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

