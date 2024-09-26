Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.68

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.68, with a volume of 7949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

