Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Addus HomeCare worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $598,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $8,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $133.16 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $136.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

