Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 12,774 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 726.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 310.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $65.63.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

