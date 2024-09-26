Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $82,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NewMarket by 64.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $550.16 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $436.90 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.95.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $194,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

