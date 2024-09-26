Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,541 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.48% of Triumph Financial worth $85,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the first quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

TFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

TFIN opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $95.46.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

