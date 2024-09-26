Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 995,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

