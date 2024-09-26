Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $161.49 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

