Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.