Achain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.46 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $27.46 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

