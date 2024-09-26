Ethena Staked USDe Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $25.79 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,051,065,634 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,096,854,320.2739275. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09962013 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $23,670,735.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars.

