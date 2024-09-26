W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,014.11.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,032.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $974.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $957.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,049.02.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $281,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,175,000 after buying an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.