Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Hold”

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €34.63 ($38.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €27.51 ($30.57) and a 12-month high of €34.94 ($38.82).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

