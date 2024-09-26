BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a growth of 1,727.5% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BIO-key International Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ BKYI opened at $1.00 on Thursday. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.46). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 673.82%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.