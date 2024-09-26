Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 359.3% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ CHW opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
