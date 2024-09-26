Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 359.3% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CHW opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 434,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

