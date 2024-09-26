Celer Network Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $106.69 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

