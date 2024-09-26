Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 350.8% from the August 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,236 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETY opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.