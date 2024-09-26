Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Drops By 99.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

