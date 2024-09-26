Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, New Street Research raised Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.4252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

