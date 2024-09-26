Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

MCAA opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 456.0% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,071 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 783.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 132.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 84,408 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

