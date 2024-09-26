Maker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.84 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1,576.51 or 0.02446064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $50.84 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00263349 BTC.
Maker Token Profile
Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 926,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,724 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maker
