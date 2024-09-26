GXChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.32 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

