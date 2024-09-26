WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in September

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USSH opened at $50.83 on Thursday. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund ( NASDAQ:USSH Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 13.41% of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

