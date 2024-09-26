WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in September

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USSH opened at $50.83 on Thursday. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.