Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Short Interest Down 99.2% in September

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Onconetix
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconetix stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.37% of Onconetix at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Onconetix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONCO opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Onconetix has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Onconetix Company Profile
Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.
Read More
