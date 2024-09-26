Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 1,781.0% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 1.2 %

DSEEY opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.07%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

