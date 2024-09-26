Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
