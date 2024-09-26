Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Givaudan Price Performance

Givaudan Company Profile

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

