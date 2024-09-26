Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Increases By 7,555.6%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 7,555.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

