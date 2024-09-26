Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,500 shares, a growth of 2,154.7% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Greentown China Price Performance

Shares of GTWCF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Greentown China has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Greentown China Company Profile

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

