Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Grows By 1,636.9%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, a growth of 1,636.9% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 30.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

CN Energy Group. stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

Further Reading

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

