Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 1,803.5% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.3 days.

FEEXF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

