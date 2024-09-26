WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.81 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $129.81 million and $7.97 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,255,316,232 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,391,680 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

