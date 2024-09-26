Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 382,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 329,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.27) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Stock Down 12.9 %
About Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.