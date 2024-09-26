Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Increased by Zacks Research

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

CBSH stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $336,274.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

