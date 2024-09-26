Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 226.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ero Copper by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

