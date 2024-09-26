Wedbush Comments on Banc of California, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Banc of California Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BANC opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 146.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

