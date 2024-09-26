Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised by Analyst

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

CVBF stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,894 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at $225,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

