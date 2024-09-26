Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

