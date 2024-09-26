Raymond James Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

