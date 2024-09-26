BankUnited, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

NYSE:BKU opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

In other BankUnited news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

