Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Decreased by William Blair

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.93.

AJG opened at $280.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $218.63 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

