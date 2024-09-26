Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $48.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $48.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $200.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2024 earnings at $199.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $50.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $50.90 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $53.75 EPS.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,962.90.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,837.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $2,174.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,953.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,767.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

