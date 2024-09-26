HC Wainwright Comments on Context Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNTX stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,281 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,881,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.