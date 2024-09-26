Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.21

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.21 and last traded at $95.95, with a volume of 19421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Crown Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at $52,416,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,849 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

