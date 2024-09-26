AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.63

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.63 and last traded at $128.32, with a volume of 151879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

Several analysts have commented on APP shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.78.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

