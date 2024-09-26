iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.65

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.65 and last traded at $54.46, with a volume of 16736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,389,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

