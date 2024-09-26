Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Declines By 62.9%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 14.1 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.