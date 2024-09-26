Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $78.67 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $106.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

